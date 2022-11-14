Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4,587.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 35.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 76,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,907,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

