H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) SVP James J. East Sells 30,384 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $2,297,638.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 406,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

