GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Holdings Cut by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,036,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $44.48. 13,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,350. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

