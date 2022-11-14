GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $365.78 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002340 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $365.78 million and $2,704.27 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

