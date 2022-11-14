GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the October 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.4 days.

GUD Price Performance

OTCMKTS GUDHF remained flat at 5.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.10. GUD has a fifty-two week low of 4.70 and a fifty-two week high of 8.33.

Get GUD alerts:

GUD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.