GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Up 3.5%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.70. 51,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,917,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

