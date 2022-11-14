Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $185,000.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $191.60. 6,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after acquiring an additional 89,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

