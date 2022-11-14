Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 297,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Up 4.1 %

Grom Social Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,622. Grom Social Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Grom Social Enterprises

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Grom Social Enterprises from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

