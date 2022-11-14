Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $236,639.94 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $236,639.94 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,569.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00342895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00121177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00774416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00613414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00234532 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

