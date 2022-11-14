Grin (GRIN) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $268,202.12 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,929.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00345389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00023561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00119275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00772079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.00615442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00237070 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

