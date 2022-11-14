Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Up 0.5 %

GEF opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,104,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,104,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,240 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.