Gregory D. Brenneman Sells 85,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.5 %

BKR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 6,417,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

