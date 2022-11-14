Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Reduced by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,120 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after buying an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. 90,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,423. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

