Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Graco worth $46,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $69.94. 16,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,878. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

