Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.25 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

