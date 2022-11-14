Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases Shares of 1,282 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of MA opened at $338.87 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $325.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.