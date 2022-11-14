Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,082,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,171.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after buying an additional 1,585,154 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,022,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 547,233 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,984,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

