Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $605,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

