Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

IDV stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

