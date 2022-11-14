Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $141.71 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $199.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.92.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

