Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 14.3%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 128,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 166,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several research firms have commented on FOOD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$23.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

