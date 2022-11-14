Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Good Times Restaurants worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

