GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $46,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 34.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 110.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 92.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,623 shares of company stock worth $493,263 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.60. 15,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,099. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

