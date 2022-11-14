Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 176.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,078,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

PUCKW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 427,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,425. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06.

