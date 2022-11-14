Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 107,054 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $30.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other Global Partners news, Director Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

