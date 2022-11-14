Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108,369 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.