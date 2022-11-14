Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.42.
Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108,369 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares during the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
