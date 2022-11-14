Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $210,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $585.09 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.53 and a 200 day moving average of $513.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

