Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,668 United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 246.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.70.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

