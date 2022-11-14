Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.53 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

