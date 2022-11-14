Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $431,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 71,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,891,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at $409,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $66,037.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at $282,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

