Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $431,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 71,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,891,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
