Gladius Capital Management LP Has $876,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.