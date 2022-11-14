Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 308.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 209,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

