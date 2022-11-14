Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.76. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 65,456 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 207,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $567,922.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,380,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,542,235.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,254,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

