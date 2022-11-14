Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 15.3%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 6.17 and last traded at 6.12. 10,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 855,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.56.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7.43.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total value of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,601,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,116,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Getty Images stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.