Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 during midday trading on Monday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded Gestamp Automoción from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €5.50 ($5.50) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gestamp Automoción currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

