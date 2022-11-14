General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $40.97 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

