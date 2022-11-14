General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. 3,980,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,924. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

