General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $86.39 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

