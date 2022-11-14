Galxe (GAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.87 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00008714 BTC on popular exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $49.87 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Galxe has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

