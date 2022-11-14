Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $206.74 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Gala has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $206.74 million and approximately $112.32 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00581267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.51 or 0.30277269 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

