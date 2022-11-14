G999 Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, G999 has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,932.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00076474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00023316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000251 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

