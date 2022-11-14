Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 264.15% from the company’s previous close.

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of FULC opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

