FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 6.9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 99,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,525,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,588,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,192,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

