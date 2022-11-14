Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds Sells 2,200,000 Shares

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE:FRU traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,760. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Featured Articles
