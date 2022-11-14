Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Sells 557,600 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,094,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557,600 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences comprises 1.8% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

COGT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. 3,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,085. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

