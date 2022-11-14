Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Tyra Biosciences makes up 0.9% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 3.29% of Tyra Biosciences worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYRA. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 639,641 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $8.07. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $340.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

