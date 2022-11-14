Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Buys New Position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,285,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,493,000. HilleVax makes up about 9.6% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 27.78% of HilleVax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.65. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,087. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

