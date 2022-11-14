Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $1.21 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

