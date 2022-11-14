Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 379,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forestar Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Stories

