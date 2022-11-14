Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FORGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 379,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.