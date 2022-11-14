Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £151.47 ($174.40) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($148.53) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £143.45 ($165.17).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON:FLTR opened at £116.70 ($134.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,512.60. The stock has a market cap of £20.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.34. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 1-year high of £123.20 ($141.85).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

